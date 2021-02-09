Close contact businesses to reopen in Jersey tomorrow
Businesses who offer close contact services can reopen from tomorrow (10 February).
This includes:
Hairdressers and barbershops
Beauty and nail salons
Piercing and tattoo studios
Laser and cosmetic clinics
Makeup services
Massage and sports massage therapy
Wellbeing and holistic health
Saunas, steam rooms, spas and Jacuzzis, all indoor sports and exercise venues remain closed.
Those working in such businesses will be eligible to take part in the island's workforce testing programme.
While we accept that when providing services physical distancing won’t be possible, such distancing should be maintained at all other times to minimise risk. Contact tracing remains a fundamental part of the Covid-19 Strategy - businesses must collect contact information of all people aged over 12 who visit their premises to facilitate tracing should this be necessary.
Meanwhile, the Health Minister is reminding islanders to continue following the ongoing public health measures.
Relaxation in one area does not mean islanders can automatically relax another. Without personal adherence at all levels, Covid-19 cases could rise again, potentially affecting progress of the reconnection process. We can help each other regain our sense of normality by being strict with ourselves to allow continued safe access to services.