Close contact businesses to reopen in Jersey tomorrow

Businesses who offer close contact services can reopen from tomorrow (10 February).

This includes:

Hairdressers and barbershops

Beauty and nail salons

Piercing and tattoo studios

Laser and cosmetic clinics

Makeup services

Massage and sports massage therapy

Wellbeing and holistic health

Saunas, steam rooms, spas and Jacuzzis, all indoor sports and exercise venues remain closed.

Those working in such businesses will be eligible to take part in the island's workforce testing programme.

While we accept that when providing services physical distancing won’t be possible, such distancing should be maintained at all other times to minimise risk. Contact tracing remains a fundamental part of the Covid-19 Strategy - businesses must collect contact information of all people aged over 12 who visit their premises to facilitate tracing should this be necessary. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Meanwhile, the Health Minister is reminding islanders to continue following the ongoing public health measures.