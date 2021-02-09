Deputy Jeremy Macon appointed as Jersey's new Education Minister

Deputy Jeremy Macon has been appointed Jersey's new Minister for Education.

Deputy Macon has been Acting Minister for Education since Senator Vallois resigned from the post, following the government decision to re-open schools after Christmas. Prior to that he had been Assistant Minister for Education.

He was originally appointed to replace Senator Sam Mézec as Housing Minister in November, after he resigned in order to be able to support the vote of no confidence in the Chief Minister.

His appointment as Minister for Education left a vacancy for Housing Minister, which has now been filled by Deputy Russell Labey.

The appointments follow a decision to split the role of Children and Housing to create the new role of Housing and Communities Minister - with the portfolio of the Children's Minister being moved to Education.

This will only come into effect two weeks after it is placed before the States Assembly in the form of an Order.