Charities in Guernsey can once again apply for grants of more than £25,000 for big projects.

The money comes from donors and Christmas lottery profits.

The Social Investment Fund gave out £470,000 last year to those who have struggled to fundraise during the pandemic.

They're lifelines for us to expand our service. During both lockdowns we've seen a 20% rise in cases yet our resources remain the same so we're desperately in need of money to support that. Fiona Naftel, Safer

Autism Guernsey has also seen an increase in those needing help over the last year.

We're looking at twice as many cases as 12 months ago and clearly this is putting strain on our staff. We will be looking at applying for grant from SIF to employ someone, hopefully for as long as a year. To try to get us through this real peak in demand. Andrew Warren, Autism Guernsey

The Social Investment Fund is offering grants of between £25,000 and £100,000.

It comes from the gambling, scratch cards and we were allocated £2 million. Some of that was used last lockdown to prop up some charities and we probably will have to again. Jurat Stephen Jones, Chairman, Social Investment Fund

The programme aims to target funding towards organisations and projects which are most needed within the Bailiwick.

Applications should focus on people in the community, on the services and support they need and are of benefit to the community.