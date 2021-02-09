Guernsey charity calls for home carers to be vaccinated as a priority

A Guernsey charity is calling on the government to prioritise informal carers to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

It would mean they get the jab before those aged 65 to 70.

Carers Guernsey says it wants carers to be confirmed in category six of the priority list - alongside those considered at high risk due to underlying health conditions.

The organisation supports many islanders who look after loved ones. One such person, who asked to remain anonymous, told the charity why they think it is so important that carers are moved up the list of priority:

The primary carer is the person with the most in-depth knowledge on every level around the person they care for... medications, routines, patterns, signs, triggers. A primary carer is absolutely invaluable to each and every dependent person. Take the carer out of the equation and the dependent becomes further vulnerable and affected by change. Guernsey carer

The manager of the charity says vaccinating carers alongside the person they care for would be in line with the latest guidance from the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

[The move] would recognise the invaluable contribution that carers make in our community and the role they play in relieving pressure from our care system. Receiving the vaccine alongside their cared for may at least give the carer some peace of mind that they can return to some degree of 'normal' the rest of us take for granted, such as taking a walk or going to the shop. Alysa Martel, Manager of Carers Guernsey

Credit: PA Images

Carers Guernsey states “the higher priority should include those providing care for someone who would be vulnerable if the carer were unable to provide normal levels of care and support because they were ill with Covid”.

It adds that these guidelines may include parents of children with a disability or long-term illness; those caring for someone with complex autism; carers of someone with a mental illness; as well as those caring for adults with a disability or long-term illness or the elderly.

Guernsey's priority ranking for people at-risk is as follows: