Jersey’s Education and Children’s Minister to be appointed

Jersey's new Education and Children's Minister will be officially appointed later today (9 February). Deputy Jeremy Maçon has been nominated by the Chief Minister for the new combined role.

The role of Children's and Housing Minister will be split to create the new role of Housing and Communities Minister - with the portfolio of the Children's Minister being moved to Education.

The Chief Minister will authorise the move with a Ministerial Decision, meaning it will come into effect two weeks later.

The decision follows consultation with ministers and the Children's Commissioner, who says the merger is the right thing.

I really welcome the decision by the Chief Minister to combine the two roles. It was my formal advice to him. Children's lives aren't separated out into children and education, so it's absolutely right and proper that they're together. Deborah McMillan, Jersey's Children's Commissioner

It comes after Senator Tracey Vallois' resignation from the role in early January.

If Deputy Maçon is elected to the role, the States will then have to elect a new Minister for Housing and Communities.