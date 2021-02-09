Partners still not allowed at antenatal scans in Jersey, despite online petition

Partners are still not allowed to attend antenatal scans in Jersey, the government has announced.

It comes in response to an online petition which called for pregnant women to be able to take someone with them to appointments - something which had stopped due to coronavirus restrictions.

After receiving over 1,000 signatures, Ministers have now responded, saying they will not be changing their stance.

The importance of the support that partners and relatives can provide to pregnant women is recognised but this needs to be balanced against the need to keep women and staff safe from Covid. The decision remains that partners are not able to attend antenatal scans until further notice. The position will be regularly reviewed. Ministerial Response

