People aged between 65 and 69 in Jersey can book Covid vaccine

People aged between 65 and 69 in Jersey can now book their coronavirus vaccination. The government wants people to sign up on its website and asks that islanders only call the helpline if they require a home visit or if they do not have access to the internet. People will need to input their name, address, contact details, social security number and date of birth when they make a booking.

Same day appointments will be available.

This age bracket is the next eligible group is as outlined by the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The head of the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme says the team has made "significant progress" in the rollout of vaccines since it began two months ago.

We have administered over 14,000 doses in a variety of settings including residential care homes, mobile unit and the vaccine centre. I would like to encourage all Islanders who are in this group to book their appointments. The protection they offer is significant to those whose lives are at risk and it will give islanders the chance to regain some sense of normality. Becky Sherrington, Head of Jersey Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

Jersey's Health and Social Services Minister is urging everyone who has been vaccinated to continue following public health guidance.

Our vaccination team is working incredibly hard and I am immensely proud of everyone involved. We are making great progress in our fight against Covid-19 and we need an island wide effort to protect those who are vulnerable. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health and Social Services Minister

Those who are considered at "moderate risk" and are next on the JCVI priority list after 65-69 year olds, will receive letters inviting them to book their appointments in due course.