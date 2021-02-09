Three new Covid symptoms announced in Jersey

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health has added three new 'accompanying' Covid symptoms to the government's existing list.

Dr Ivan Muscat now wants islanders to look out for:

Nasal congestion

Conjunctivitis

Skin rashes

This is in addition to previously announced symptoms, which include:

Main symptoms

High fever/temperature

New, continuous cough

Loss or change to sense of smell and/or taste

Accompanying symptoms

Headaches

Tiredness

Muscle ache

Sore throat

Gastrointestinal symptoms (vomiting and diarrhoea)

If anyone shows at least one of the main symptoms, that person, and their entire household should isolate immediately and call the helpline. No one from the household should go to work, school, shopping or visit any public areas.

If anyone has developed one of the accompanying symptoms, but has none of the three main symptoms, and is concerned that it may be Covid-19, they should call the coronavirus helpline for advice.