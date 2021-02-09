Three new Covid symptoms announced in Jersey
Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health has added three new 'accompanying' Covid symptoms to the government's existing list.
Dr Ivan Muscat now wants islanders to look out for:
Nasal congestion
Conjunctivitis
Skin rashes
This is in addition to previously announced symptoms, which include:
Main symptoms
High fever/temperature
New, continuous cough
Loss or change to sense of smell and/or taste
Accompanying symptoms
Headaches
Tiredness
Muscle ache
Sore throat
Gastrointestinal symptoms (vomiting and diarrhoea)
If anyone shows at least one of the main symptoms, that person, and their entire household should isolate immediately and call the helpline. No one from the household should go to work, school, shopping or visit any public areas.
If anyone has developed one of the accompanying symptoms, but has none of the three main symptoms, and is concerned that it may be Covid-19, they should call the coronavirus helpline for advice.
We are aware that the three new accompanying symptoms are common in young children and may not indicative of Covid. However, if parents are concerned that their child has developed these new symptoms and do not seem themselves, they should discuss this with the Covid helpline.