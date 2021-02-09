Tiny woollen nests donated to house spring chicks

More than 100 woollen nests have been knitted and donated to house dozens of spring chicks in Jersey.

The JSPCA says it has been "overwhelmed" with the response to its online appeal with nests being sent from as far as Scotland.

The charity says the variety of nest sizes that have been donated "is perfect as we can use them for all types of birds and brood sizes" adding they have "plenty for when a load go in the wash".