Watson through to second round of Australian Open

Heather Watson has made it through to the second round of the Australian Open.

The Guernsey tennis star was up against the Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova.

British number two Watson won 7-6, 7-6 in the early hours of this morning.

The 28-year-old was one of 47 players forced to self-isolate at a hotel for a fortnight in mid-January after a positive Covid-19 test was identified on her flight from Abu Dhabi.

She described it as the worst preparation she has ever had for a grand slam tournament, saying it 'made the victory today sweeter because we'd been through a lot the last few weeks'.

Physically I felt like I did a pretty good job in hard quarantine of working out pretty much every day and trying to keep up my fitness with what I could do. I think today I could see it on my coach's face as well, he was extra proud. I'm really pleased with how I played the tie-breaks. I thought I stepped up my game when I needed to and played some of my best tennis in the big moments. Heather Watson

She will now face either 21st seed Anett Kontaveit or Aliaksandra Sasnovich.