Ashley Cairney has told ITV Channel TV she found it "really difficult" discussing her health issues on The Real Housewives of Jersey.

Early on in the series, Ashley opens up about being diagnosed with diabetes insipidus and cholestasis after her pregnancy, and how that has impacted her confidence.

It wasn't something that I was going to talk about and share, but it just happened. I think that was one of my real challenges because it's not something that's in my past - it's current, it's happening, and I'm still working through it. Ashley Cairney, The Real Housewives of Jersey

However, Ashley says doing this has also allowed her to speak to others with similar experiences, as many people got in contact with her after watching the show.

She says being able to share advice and information with others has really helped her process and cope with it.

People have connected with me, and the information and contacts that they've shared has made a difference - I've now had Zoom calls with UK specialists. If nothing else comes out of it, I've met some really lovely people who've helped me - it just shows the power of it all. Ashley Cairney, The Real Housewives of Jersey

Click here to read more about The Real Housewives of Jersey.