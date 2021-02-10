Doubles win for Watson at Australian Open

Another first round win for Heather Watson sees her through to the second round, for the second time in this year's Australian Open.

Today's success was a win in the women's doubles in the early hours of this morning alongside Canada's Leylah Fernandez.

The pair beat Samantha Stosur and Shuai Zhang 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to progress.

The Guernsey tennis star also won her singles match yesterday, beating the Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova.

The 28-year-old was one of 47 players forced to self-isolate at a hotel for a fortnight in mid-January after a positive Covid-19 test was identified on her flight from Abu Dhabi.

She described it as the worst preparation she has ever had for a grand slam tournament.

Tomorrow (11th) Watson will compete again in the singles competition, facing off against 21st seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.