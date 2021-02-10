The States of Guernsey has insisted it will not publish the names or details of businesses which claim financial support as a result of the pandemic.

That is despite officials earlier saying they would do so for the sake of transparency.

Some companies had voiced concern that the move would put companies off applying for help.

Now, the Policy & Resources Committee says it will however "retain the right to publish summarised and anonymised information on this significant expenditure of public funds put in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic."

The Treasury lead on the Policy & Resources Committee says there has been "confusion" about the requirements.

Deputy Mark Helyar says the Committee "has no intention of publishing details of individual claims, nor has it ever stated that this was the intention of reserving these rights".