Guernsey's government announces easing of some coronavirus restrictions

Guernsey's government has announced the easing of some coronavirus restrictions.

From tomorrow (11 February), non-essential business that can operate with one staff member only, who comes into no physical contact with any other individual, can return to work.

Also announced today is the move to make face coverings mandatory in indoor public spaces from this Saturday (13 February).

For those who work in indoor trades, this means that lone workers may return to offices, workshops or other premises. For those who work in outdoor trades, this means that lone workers may return to property and building maintenance, gardening and horticulture, and fishing or other maritime trades. Deputy Heidi Soulsby, Guernsey's Vice President of the Policy and Resources Committee

These immediate changes to lockdown are about getting people back to work whose activity poses little or no risk to further the transmission of the virus. Those people who would ordinarily work alone anyway but haven’t been able to work in the last couple of weeks because their activity has not been considered essential. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

In addition, support bubbles will also be allowed in specific circumstances, including households with children under one-year-old and households with single parents and lone adult carers.

A support bubble can be formed:

Where there is only one adult (this includes households with one adult living alone or one adult and any children under the age of 18).

Where there is only one adult carer (this means households where this is one adult carer and anyone else living within the household has a disability and requires continuous care).

Where there is a child under one, regardless of how many other adults are in the household.

Where there is a child under five with a disability that requires continuous care (regardless of how many other adults are in the household), or

Where an individual needs to move to another household to support their physical and mental wellbeing.

The reintroduction of any two households being able to bubble is due to follow with the commencement of stage one of the exit from lockdown strategy.

Stage one will also allow small gatherings outside of no more than five people and non-pubic facing work places able to operate with up to 10 members of staff in outdoor sites and five staff in indoor sites.

These easing of restrictions come ahead of a three-staged approach to exiting lockdown, which is not expected to start until 18 February at the earliest.