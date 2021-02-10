Hairdressers, beauty salons, tattoo and piercing studios reopen in Jersey

Hairdressers, beauty salons, tattoo and piercing studios will reopen in Jersey later. The government's relaxed the ban on close-contact services after an extra one-week delay because of the number of coronavirus cases.

It follows the reopening of non essential retail last week. Shoppers are now encouraged to keep left while walking through town and maintain a distance of two metres from other people.

Wearing masks when moving between shops is recommended, and wearing masks inside shops remains mandatory.

Spas, sport and exercise venues must continue to remain closed.