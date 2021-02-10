Jersey nursery owners call for funding reform

Private nurseries in Jersey are calling on the new Education Minister to reform the funding formula for free pre-school care.Under the current system, children qualify for 20 hours free care a week in the year they turn four.

Nurseries can claim back £5.49 per child per hour to cover these hours, but many say it does not cover their costs.

The base would be rent, mortgage... staff costs, insurance, utilities, equipment and particularly at the moment PPE, and people are spending hundreds of pounds more, if not thousands on PPE that we weren't having to do, say two years ago. Tanya Brint, Owner Leeward Nursery

The previous Education Minister, Senator Tracey Vallois, pledged to increase the government funding to cover 30 free hours a week from September 2021.ITV understands Senator Vallois had been in discussions with the early years providers about increasing the hourly rate to address their concerns.But her replacement, Deputy Jeremy Maçon, says he wants to review the proposals before committing.

I do want to look at all the recommendations holistically. The money provided in the Government Plan was to support the Early Years Policy Development Board recommendations. One of the recommendations is the 30 hours - but that was all subject to consultation with the industry. Now of course I haven't dropped that, but we also need to consider other recommendations within that report. Deputy Jeremy Maçon, Jersey's Education Minister

A politician on the Children and Education Scrutiny panel says parents and businesses need clarity. Deputy Louise Doublet is urging Deputy Maçon to press ahead with the increased free hours.