Jersey's new Education Minister refuses to increase funded nursery hours

Funded nursery hours, for 3 and 4-year-olds in Jersey will not be extended from the current 20 hours to 30 says the new Education Minister. Deputy Jeremy Maçon has refused to follow through with the commitment expressed by Senator Tracey Vallois in December last year.

He said he had not "ditched" the intention but said the move would require consultation with industry as well as changes to the Nursery Education Fund.

The 10 hours of extra funding were due to begin in September.

Currently, all 3 to 4-year-olds are entitled to 20 hours per week of free nursery education for 38 weeks in term time. This applies to private day nursery, pre-school and school nurseries.

The additional 10 hours were a recommendation from the Early Years Policy Development Board, which was established to examine early years provision in the island.