Jersey's skate park location could be left up to Planning Department

The decision on where to put Jersey's new skate park could be left to the planning process, in order to avoid further delay.During Wednesday's States Assembly debate it was suggested that two planning applications be submitted, one for Les Quennevais and another for South Hill Gardens in St Helier, and that the park should go in whichever location gets the go-ahead first.Debate on a proposition by Senator Steve Pallett which sought to get the plans for Les Quennevais set in motion, was adjourned, after it was hijacked by an amendment brought by the Economic Development Minister which suggested South Hill Gardens as an alternative site.

Senator Lyndon Farnham said his ministerial team had already decided to make two applications, and was prepared to give an undertaking to Senator Pallett that this would be done by the end of February. Submitting two applications would require Senator Pallett to defer or withdraw his proposition in order for a new proposal to be brought forward.

Instead of making that decision last night, Senator Pallett said he would speak with the Economic Development Minister overnight.

They will return to the chamber this morning to vote either on where to locate the skate park or a new proposition asking for applications to be put forward for both sites.

There have been years of debate over where the new skate park should go.

In January 2020, the Government announced that following consultation, Les Quennevais had come out as the preferred site for a new skate park.Funding was approved in the 2021-24 Government Plan, with a commitment to deliver the project by the end of this year.Senator Pallett said he had first become aware of the proposed alternative in September last year when he as Assistant Economic Development Minister, was contacted by officers who wished to consider a St Helier alternative.

This came out of the blue and was a bit of a shock but out of respect for colleagues, I agreed to meet with officers on 28th September to look at the South Hill site, a site that had previously been assessed and rejected. Senator Steve Pallet, Jersey's former Assistant Sport Minister

Following that meeting, he said he had "reluctantly" agreed to a short one-month review of South Hill, but that he has also written to officers to express his concerns over the South Hill site "and potential delays".In November, he resigned from his post as Assistant Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, in connection with the vote of no confidence in the Chief Minister.

In the proposition he states he has not been "involved with the project since".The Economic Development Minister said in his amendment that he was supportive of the skate park going ahead, and that the amendment "simply recommends that the site is at South Hill Gardens, St Helier rather than at Les Quennevais playing fields".While he accepts that initial consultations favoured Les Quennevais, a third consultation in January this year, which had included the St Helier option, had shown "a preference" for the South Hill Gardens site, he said.