New laws to stop those without a licence selling fish in Guernsey
Stricter controls could make it illegal for people without a licensed vessel to sell fish in Guernsey.
More people have been catching fish from unlicensed boats and selling it over the past 12 months.
The Economic Development Committee says new legislation is needed to protect commercial fishermen.
They spend an awful lot of money on their registrations, on their licensing, and playing it straight and we don't think it's fair that commercial scale weekenders for want of a better word should be out there affecting the market and dumping their product on the Guernsey market.