Parish Assembly votes to block further work on new Jersey hospital access road

Parish officials in St Helier will now try to block any further work on the new access road to the site of Jersey's new hospital at Overdale.

More than 200 people attended the meeting at the Town Hall both in person and online to discuss concerns about the proposed changes to Westmount Road.

Many are worried that surrounding land, including trees, will be lost.

They were asked to formally vote on two parts of a proposal seeking to block any further work until more detailed plans for the road are announced. Both propositions were passed overwhelmingly.

PROPOSITION 1"That the Parish should not allow any further interference with the Land or any part of it by the Ministers responsible for the new hospital project or by their agents, contractors or advisers unless and until such time as the Parish has confirmed at a further Parish Assembly that it has received the details it requires ... and is satisfied with the merits of creating an access in accordance with the details provided."175 votes for / 30 votes against