Police are investigating after a burglary took place in Guernsey.

It is believed to have happened between 11pm on Monday 8 February and 11:30am on Tuesday 9 February in the area of Pre de L'Aumone in Castel.

The force would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 86 Smith or DC 112 Walsh in CID. Alternatively, they can contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.