Snow arrives in Jersey - send us your pictures

Jersey has woken up to a sprinkling of snow this morning (10 January).

Here are some pictures of islanders enjoying the conditions.

Mini snowmen are all the rage in 2021. Credit: Fiona Hall

What a way to remember the snow! Credit: Alice Schemmelds

A snowman by Wiki. Credit: Kamil Czochara

Two-year-old Leo made his first ever snowman. Credit: Kate Anderson

Aubrey - who is six and a half months old - is not very impressed with the snow. Credit: Samantha Bailey

A 'snow baby' made by Ananya Shukla. Credit: Sangeeta Upadhyay Shukla

Samarès Manor in the snow. Credit: Neil Gray

Making friends. Credit: Kelly Laurent

Harvey enjoying his snow day. Credit: Steph Curry

Six-year-old Isla Dewar. Credit: Hayley & Scott Dewar

Eight-year-old Amelia Le Boutillier being braver than most of us! Credit: Anna Le Boutillier

A beautiful view over St Ouen's Bay. Credit: Diane Morley-Ham

Five-year-old Preston had fun building this snowman. Credit: Brogan Benest

Hallie enjoying the snow before school. Credit: Chloe Gray

Sophia made a 'mini Olaf'. Credit: Kirsty Le Mevel

Send us your pictures to channelnews@itv.com.