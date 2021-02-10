Snow arrives in Jersey - send us your pictures

Snow arrives in Jersey - send us your picturesChannelWeatherJerseySnow Wednesday February 10, 2021, 11:00 AMJersey has woken up to a sprinkling of snow this morning (10 January). Credit: Melissa CarverJersey has woken up to a sprinkling of snow this morning (10 January).Here are some pictures of islanders enjoying the conditions.Mini snowmen are all the rage in 2021. Credit: Fiona HallWhat a way to remember the snow! Credit: Alice SchemmeldsA snowman by Wiki. Credit: Kamil CzocharaTwo-year-old Leo made his first ever snowman. Credit: Kate AndersonAubrey - who is six and a half months old - is not very impressed with the snow. Credit: Samantha BaileyA 'snow baby' made by Ananya Shukla. Credit: Sangeeta Upadhyay ShuklaSamarès Manor in the snow. Credit: Neil GrayMaking friends. Credit: Kelly LaurentHarvey enjoying his snow day. Credit: Steph CurrySix-year-old Isla Dewar. Credit: Hayley & Scott DewarEight-year-old Amelia Le Boutillier being braver than most of us! Credit: Anna Le BoutillierA beautiful view over St Ouen's Bay. Credit: Diane Morley-HamFive-year-old Preston had fun building this snowman. Credit: Brogan BenestHallie enjoying the snow before school. Credit: Chloe GraySophia made a 'mini Olaf'. Credit: Kirsty Le MevelSend us your pictures to channelnews@itv.com.ITV Weather forecast for the Channel Islands