Snow fails to close island schools

All schools in Jersey will open as usual today, following last night's snowfall.

Staff from the Children, Young People, Education and Skills department met with the head of Jersey Met this morning, and colleagues from Infrastructure and Liberty Bus.

As the snow has not caused any significant disruption overnight, all Government of Jersey schools and colleges are open, as normal, today Wednesday, 10 February 2021. Government of Jersey spokesperson

Schools in Guernsey remain closed to all students, except vulnerable pupils and children of key workers due to Covid-19 restrictions.