Some non-essential business reopen in Guernsey

Sole traders, gardeners and commercial fisherman in Guernsey can return to work today (11 February). It is only non-essential businesses with one staff member, who will not come into contact with customers, clients or colleagues, that can resume. Workers must follow strict health and safety rules.

Whichever industry you work in whether it be inside or outside, if you can tick both of the above boxes then you can operate. You’ll need to think about whether you can work completely solo or not. States of Guernsey

Support bubbles will also be introduced for those in the community who need them most.

The States of Guernsey says "the decision to introduce these types of ‘bubbles’ has come from a combination of survey results, queries received during this current lockdown and careful Public Health consideration".