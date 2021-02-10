St Helier residents call for a halt on Overdale Hospital road work

The planned new Overdale Hospital in Jersey could face further delays with local residents saying they will try to hold up approval for a new access road.

St Helier parishioners are calling for a halt on work along the proposed route which would replace the current Westmount Road approach and have submitted a request to the Parish Assembly.

They argue no work should take place until there is more detail on how the plans will impact vehicles, amenities, the community and its cultural heritage.

The affected area includes part of People's Park, the Westmount Bowling Green and the historic rocky outcrop of Gallows Hill.

They also want assurances that the Parish will support steps which could prevent the land being bought, including legal action if necessary.

Residents' concerns will be discussed during a special Town Hall public meeting (10 February), organised by St Helier's Constable Simon Crowcroft.

Parish of St Helier shared on Twitter that they did not grant permission for work at Jersey Bowling Club on Westmount Road and are waiting for a response from the hospital team.