States Members have agreed to protect any future development of Jersey's Waterfront from being sold to foreign buy-to-let investors. Senator Sam Mezec, who brought the proposition, had also asked that half the 1,000 new properties proposed under the Southwest St Helier Development Framework, would be allocated to social and affordable housing. The Council of Ministers, in an amendment, had accepted the protection from foreign investors, but refused to agree to Senator Mezec's 50% social housing split. What they proposed instead was to maximise the amount of affordable housing the development would provide, within the economic viability of the scheme. They also committed to providing a mix of accommodation of varying prices, types and tenures. Senator Mezec accepted the amendment at the start of the debate. The vote was carried by 40 votes in favour to one against. The Council of Ministers will now present a report to the Assembly by the end of April on how they plan to strike the balance.Plans for the Waterfront were unveiled by the States of Jersey Development Company in August, and focusses on three key sites, In addition to new homes the proposals included ambitious plans for a National Art Gallery, a boardwalk pier and an airbridge linking the area to the center of St Helier over La Route de la Liberation.