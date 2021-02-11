Education Minister denies U-turn on free nursery hours

Jersey's new Education Minister has denied claims that he has refused to honour a commitment to increase free nursery hours made by his predecessor.

Senator Tracey Vallois, who resigned last month, had pledged to offer parents 30 hours of free nursery care in the year their child turns four from September 2021, rather than the current 20 hours.

When asked in the States if he would enact this policy, Deputy Jeremy Maçon said he needed more time to consult with the relevant parties before committing.

There has been no “refusal”, as it has been suggested, to commit to providing 30 free hours of nursery funding. I am committed to meet with all stakeholders, including the Jersey Early Years Association, before we move to implementation. I have meetings today and next week on this important issue and we will communicate the next steps, as soon as possible. Deputy Jeremy Maçon, Jersey's Education Minister

Private nurseries in the island had expressed concern that the amount they can claim from the government for these funded hours does not cover their costs.

The Minister said he would publish the full recommendation made by the Early Years Policy Development Board, to ensure any future policies meet the needs of families and businesses.