Four arrested for dangerous driving as part of Jersey Police crackdown

Four men in their 20s have been arrested for dangerous driving as part of Jersey Police's clampdown on anti-social behaviour behind the wheel.

All four have now been bailed whilst investigations continue.

Operation Canvas launched in July 2020 to catch drivers that fail to obey the rules of the road.

Planned multi-agency action between 5 and 7 February saw officers, Honorary Police and Driver and Vehicle Standards (DVS) work together to disrupt illegal driving at known hotspots.

One motorist was caught driving nearly twice the speed limit, doing 57mph in a 30mph zone.

Planned activity over 5-7 February weekend:

Over 80 Vehicles were stopped.

1 Vehicle seized for defects and referred to the DVS.

12 Parish Hall referrals for speeding.

Over 30 Drivers given words of advice.

The campaign relies on information provided by the public as well as parish, patrol and covert officers.

Inspector Cathy Davison, who leads the Roads Policing unit, recognises the impact speeding and dangerous driving has on islanders. She says tackling this issue remains a priority.

Operation Canvas isn’t something that will go away; our resourcing will continue to respond to the level of the problem, using both uniformed and covert officers to target the offenders and work alongside our partners to ensure they can’t continue with their behaviour. Inspector Cathy Davison, Roads Policing Lead

Anyone with information about bad driving or riding can report the issue to Jersey Police online by clicking here.