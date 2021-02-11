Guernsey community pulls together to support most vulnerable islanders
For vulnerable members of the community in Guernsey, lockdown can be a challenging experience as the rhythm of everyday life is disrupted.
Le Grand Courtil Supported Living facility in St Martin's looks after 24 service users. As family and friends are not able to visit, the staff members are having to go "above and beyond" to support the residents.
We are doing things with the service users that they enjoy. Whether that's doing puzzles, playing games or watching films in their flats. We're trying to keep everyone busy. Our main goal is to keep them safe and healthy.
Guernsey Welfare runs the island's foodbank at Holy Trinity Church in St Peter Port. The charity has been inundated with calls from people needing extra support.
The charity's Welfare Manager says the foodbank has been "busier than during the first lockdown".
Since the 23 January 2021, the charity has delivered 750 bags of food to 250 households across Guernsey.
There are many older people in Guernsey who are living by themselves and are currently shielding. They don't necessarily have a support group. They don't have family or children around. We want them to know that we can help them. We can deliver food to you directly, and we want to help you.
The charity relies on donations from the public and local supermarkets to give away fresh and frozen food items.
Today (11 February) support bubbles have been reintroduced in Guernsey for some of the community's more vulnerable islanders.
People are mentally and physically exhausted. So by the States opening up this limited bubbling, it will make a huge difference to those people who have really started to struggle. I think it's a great move forward.
Guernsey Mind has launched a series of online Zoom sessions to reconnect and support people in Guernsey who might be struggling.
Get help and support
There are a number of charities operating in the Channel Islands offering support to those who find themselves in need of help.
JERSEY
Jersey Samaritans call on 116 123
Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service call on 01534 445030
Mind Jersey on 0800 7359 404
LINC Mental Health and Wellbeing on 01534 734443
GUERNSEY
Guernsey Mind on 01481 722 959
The Oberlands Centre on 01481 725241 ext. 3561