Jersey Reds Athletic to run most southerly marathon in the British Isles

An amateur Jersey rugby side will run the most southerly marathon in the British Isles to try and raise £5000 for a local charity.

It is the first in a range of challenges set by Jersey Reds Athletic to fundraise for Friends of Jersey Oncology who support cancer patients and their families.

We are raising money for Friends of Jersey Oncology. The funds raised help provide additional care, comfort and support for patients and their loved ones during their treatment. A cancer diagnosis can have a huge impact on patients, their families and caregivers. Myles Landick, Jersey Reds Athletic Head Coach

The Minquiers Marathon will take place on Sunday 28 February and see players collectively attempt to complete the 26.2 mile event, taking it in turns doing laps on the exposed sandbanks at low tide.

It will be a race against time as they battle the rising sea level.

We are extremely honoured that the team have chosen to raise funds for Friends of Jersey Oncology. Thanks lads and we can't wait to watch the drama of this race unfold! Friends of Jersey Oncology

Reds predict the marathon must be completed within 4.5 hours and a team of five forwards and five backs will alternate running the route.

They have already reached a third of their target, raising over £1700.