A 19-year-old in Jersey has been sentenced to two years in youth detention for possessing more than 17,000 indecent images of children.

Thomas Rondel pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children under the age of sixteen and one count of distributing indecent images of children.

He appeared at the Royal Court this morning.

The court heard police carried out a warrant at Rondel’s address in September 2020.

Officers found a total of 17,315 pictures and videos of children on Rondel’s laptop, the majority of which involved children between the ages of six and twelve but some as young as three.

More than three thousand images were in the most serious category and more than two thousand were videos.

Crown Advocate, Chris Baglin told the court this was a ‘unique’ case due to the high number of images found and how far back the offending went.

But he added Rondel felt shame and remorse for his actions.

“He has expressed relief at being arrested as he does not want this offending to continue into adulthood,” Advocate Baglin said.

But he said the Crown could not exclude the possibility of future offending and only a custodial sentence could protect the public from harm.

Due to the high volume of images found on the laptop, other devices belonging to Rondel were only ‘dip-tested’ by police but further images were found.

Rondel began looking at child pornography when he was around 14 years old. He admitted to police he was sexually attracted to children of both sexes.

He also admitted to sending indecent images to other offenders in order to receive more pictures.

In mitigation, Advocate James Bell said Rondel was “genuinely remorseful”.

He asked the judge to consider a community based sentence due to his age and co-operation with police.

“The emphasis should be on rehabilitation not retribution,” He said.

Rondel was sentenced before the Superior Number – a panel that only assembles for the most serious cases.

Handing down the sentence, presiding judge Commissioner Julian Clyde-Smith said the crimes were too serious for a non-custodial sentence.

He was sentenced to two years in youth detention and will be placed on a sex offenders register and be subject to a restraining order for seven years.