Law firm issues Jersey renters warning after scam advert

Jersey renters are being warned to take care when paying deposits for accommodation after a local scam falsely claimed to be linked to law firm Appleby.

Those involved in the deception are using coronavirus to justify why prospective tenants cannot view the accommodation before parting with their money.

On agreement of the fictitious lease – people are then being asked to pay deposits into an account named “Appleby” which has nothing at all to do with the Law Firm. Appleby

The criminals have Jersey knowledge and referenced other local law firms so may at first seem legitimate.

Once they receive payment however, they quickly disappear.

Appleby are calling on people to be careful when renting properties and specifically recommend verifying payment details before transferring any deposit.

Appleby contacted the publication which featured the scam advert and it has since been removed.

More advice on how to stay safe from scams can be found on the Jersey Police website.