'Moderate risk' islanders able to book Covid vaccines from next week

Islanders who are classed as at "moderate risk" from Covid-19 will soon be invited to book their vaccine in age order.

This category includes a specific group of individuals who have additional risks if they catch coronavirus.

Letters will be sent to islanders in three stages:

Moderate risk islanders aged 55-64: Booking open and appointments start on Monday 15 February.

Moderate risk islanders aged 45-54: Booking open and appointments start on Monday 22 February.

Moderate risk islanders aged 16-44: Booking open and appointments start on Wednesday 24 February.

Carers over the age of 16 who look after an elderly or disabled person of any age, and who are receiving a Home Carer’s Allowance or unpaid carers known to their GP or community service, will also receive a letter for their vaccine. This includes young carers and those with moderate health conditions, who are aged 16 and 17. Carers who are not in contact with a service, should speak to their GP.

We are working at pace to deliver the vaccine to those who are most vulnerable first. The vaccine supply continues to be our limiting factor to the rate at which we can roll out the programme. Because of this reason, we have divided this moderate group by age range to ensure those most vulnerable are protected as soon as possible. Becky Sherrington, Jersey's Vaccination Lead

Islanders with learning disabilities will also be contacted by the Learning Disability team to receive their vaccine at the day service centre, Le Geyt, over two weekends - the 20/21 and 27/28 February.

It is fantastic that a vaccine service will also be available at Le Geyt for islanders with learning disabilities which is so important in protecting wellbeing during this time of change and uncertainty. Islanders if they choose, can still attend Fort Regent or if appropriate, can book for a home visit. Becky Sherrington, Jersey's Vaccination Lead

Islanders can book their vaccination appointment online at gov.je/vaccine or by calling the free coronavirus helpline on 0800 735 5566.