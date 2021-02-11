More than half of applicants for settled status in Jersey come from Portugal

More than half of the EU citizens who have applied to remain in Jersey after Brexit are Portuguese.

57% of those who have applied for settled status - which would allow them to continue living in Jersey, following the end of the transition period in December - come from Portugal or Madeira.

18% of applicants come from Poland, while 11% come from Romania

Anyone who has been continuously living in Jersey for five years or more by 31 December 2020 is entitled to apply for the scheme.

Those who meet the requirements, but have not been living in Jersey for five years, will be able to apply for 'pre-settled status' and can apply for settled status when they reach five years of residence.

Applicants have until Wednesday 30 June 2021 to apply for the scheme.