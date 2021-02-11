No serious side effects to Covid vaccine recorded in Jersey

There have been no serious side effects of the coronavirus vaccine in Jersey.

The island's Vaccination Lead, Becky Sherrington, confirmed the news in response to a question asked by ITV News at a media briefing today (11 February).

She says any side effects can be reported by the individual affected, or their GP. Each case will then by reviewed by a specialist team.

Despite there being no serious cases recorded, she says some have experienced feeling "feverish" for around 24 hours, or having an upset stomach.

Today, it was also announced that over 20,000 vaccine doses have now been given in Jersey.