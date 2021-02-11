Two planning applications will be submitted for Jersey skatepark

Two applications for different sites for Jersey's new skatepark will be submitted to planners with the successful location determined by whichever is approved first.

It comes after States Members approved the withdrawal of Senator Steve Pallett's proposition which aimed to get the skate park built at Les Quennevais sports centre.

Les Quennevais sports centre is one of the proposed sites. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Senator Pallett's motion was thrown into disarray by an amendment brought by the Economic Development Minister Senator Lyndon Farnham who proposed South Hill Gardens in St Helier as an alternative site. That amendment has also been withdrawn.

To avoid any further delays, planning applications will be submitted for Les Quennevais and South Hill Gardens as agreed at a States debate on 10 February.

Debate on Senator Pallett's proposition was adjourned when Senator Farnham announced that his ministerial team had already decided to make two applications.

Senator Farnham also agreed the applications would be submitted by the end of this month.

