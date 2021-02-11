Updates on Covid vaccinations in the Channel Islands
Here are the latest updates on the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Jersey.
Total number of doses.
Number of first doses.
First dose breakdown by age and percentage of population:
80+: 4,853 (96%)
75-79: 2,867 (88%)
70-74: 3,685 (78%)
65-69: 579 (11%)
60-64: 787 (12%)
55-59: 1,035 (13%)
50-54: 929 (11%)
17-49: 3,094 (7%)
Number of second doses.
Second dose breakdown by age and percentage of population:
80+: 553 (11%)
75-79: 100 (3%)
70-74: 85 (2%)
65-69: 136 (3%)
60-64: 285 (4%)
55-59: 404 (5%)
50-54: 385 (5%)
17-49: 1,230 (3%)
These figures were last updated on 4 February and will be updated on a weekly basis.
Here are the latest updates on the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Guernsey.
Total number of doses.
The States of Guernsey has not yet published figures on the split between first and second doses of the vaccine.
These figures were last updated on 5 February and will be updated on a weekly basis.