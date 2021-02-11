Updates on Covid vaccinations in the Channel Islands

Here are the latest updates on the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Jersey.

21,007 Total number of doses.

17,829 Number of first doses.

First dose breakdown by age and percentage of population:

80+: 4,853 (96%)

75-79: 2,867 (88%)

70-74: 3,685 (78%)

65-69: 579 (11%)

60-64: 787 (12%)

55-59: 1,035 (13%)

50-54: 929 (11%)

17-49: 3,094 (7%)

3,178 Number of second doses.

Second dose breakdown by age and percentage of population:

80+: 553 (11%)

75-79: 100 (3%)

70-74: 85 (2%)

65-69: 136 (3%)

60-64: 285 (4%)

55-59: 404 (5%)

50-54: 385 (5%)

17-49: 1,230 (3%)

These figures were last updated on 4 February and will be updated on a weekly basis.

Here are the latest updates on the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Guernsey.

9,947 Total number of doses.

The States of Guernsey has not yet published figures on the split between first and second doses of the vaccine.

These figures were last updated on 5 February and will be updated on a weekly basis.