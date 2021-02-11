Music teachers and young people in Jersey have told ITV Channel how much they are all missing practicing music and rehearsing together.

While schools are back, music lessons in and out of school are still not what they used to be. Group rehearsals are subject to size and bubble restrictions, as well as social distancing measures.

Live performances are also cancelled, which means the only option they have is to perform online.

Many lessons are split too, with some pupils joining in person and others online.

Whilst some students are able to join limited group lessons in person, others join in online. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Leila Begg, Principal of the Progressive School of Music, says the transition to online learning has not been for everyone. She is concerned about the impact current restrictions are having on young people's mental health.

Teenagers in particular who can't do their lessons on zoom, because they don't want to be overheard singing at home, they've lost confidence, children who were really bubbly before, and it's not always the ones you would think who suffer, it's been really surprising, some of my most confident, out there students are the ones who have suffered the most. Leila Begg, Progressive School of Music, Jersey

At the Jersey Academy of Music (JAM), screens are in place to enable some lessons to go ahead in person, others have stayed online.

For some solo musicians the online learning has sped up their learning, as the time spent travelling has gone straight into practice.

Eden Powell, a Year 11 pupil, plays piano and says he has been able to "progress two grades in the time it would have probably taken to do one".

Claire Harvey, who is Eden's music teacher at JAM, says they have seen quicker progress in some students, but for musicians who would normally play with others it has been more difficult.

We've certainly had some students, like Eden, who've managed to really fast track themselves, others have found it really challenging, certainly the instruments that need accompanying, flute exams and things, trying to practice with a live accompanying track instead of your teacher, that's been quite difficult. Claire Harvey, Jersey's Academy of Music

Chloe Connor, in Year 10 at Jersey College for Girls, plays the flute. She agrees that online learning has offered some benefits, but says she misses playing in a group. Last year she was meant to play at Wembley with Flutasia, a Jersey flute choir, as well as perform at the Birdgewater Hall in Manchester with the National Children's Orchestra. That was all cancelled, although she said an online summer course organised by the National Children's Orchestra was 'very beneficial'.

At Les Quennevais their annual show at the Opera House, which normally takes place in February, has also had to be cancelled.

Whilst they have got used to managing restrictions in the classroom, they do miss the big stage.

The school's head of music, Nigel Arnett, says the fact that the real performances cannot happen makes it harder to keep the motivation going, "without that obvious end point".

Students particularly miss the social cohesion that performing creates, and which virtual alternatives cannot substitute.

Kadie Mills, who is Head Girl and a keen performer told ITV Channel, theatre in particular makes away with any social divisions.

You make friends with people you wouldn't expect, also popularity that just isn't a thing, that just isn't a thing in theatre....we're just all one big group and we get on really well. Kadie Mills, Head Girl at Les Quennevais School

Charlie Dicker, a Year 11 student at Les Quennevais, feels similarly and says, "it is just hard not being able to do what we love, and not being able to express what we like to do".

In light of the restrictions, it is the enjoyment they take from music and performance both teachers and students have tried to focus on.