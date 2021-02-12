Dr Nicola Brink: 'It's going to be a really important weekend' for Guernsey

Dr Nicola Brink has told ITV Channel TV that this weekend will be "really important" in deciding whether Guernsey's lockdown could be eased next week.

Speaking to our reporter Hamish Auskerry at the latest coronavirus briefing today (12 February), Dr Brink said any lifting of restrictions would be dependent on case numbers as the Bailiwick completes its third week in lockdown.

We are looking at whether there are cases, clusters of cases, individual cases, that we aren't able to control. So if next week we were satisfied that we were in a situation where we can control individual cases, then there wouldn't be any reason why we couldn't move forward but it all depends on what happens over the next three days. It's going to be a really important weekend for us. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

An announcement on whether Guernsey moves into stage one of reopening will not be made until Wednesday 17 February.

Any easing of restrictions would happen from Thursday 18 February at the earliest.

Watch the full briefing here...