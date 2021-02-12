Easing of restrictions as restaurants to reopen in Jersey

Jersey's government has announced the easing of more coronavirus restrictions.

At today's briefing, Ministers revealed that, from Wednesday 17 February, faith groups will be able to meet for worship in groups of up to 40, and outdoor sport can restart for up to 35 under 18-year-olds.

Then, from Monday 22 February, food and drink premises can open where they are able maintain two metre distancing. There will be a maximum of ten people per table, which can be made up of different households. Last orders will be at 10pm, and masks must be worn at all times except for when eating or drinking. Pubs that do not serve meals must remain closed.

Staff working in hospitality are also being offered a free Covid test, and are asked to call the helpline (0800 735 5566) this weekend to book.

From Monday 8 March, controlled outdoor sport can restart for up to 35 over 18-year-olds. Indoor sports and activities will remain closed.

Indoor mixing of households continues to be against government guidance. The gatherings order will remain at 10 people, meaning it is illegal to congregate with more than 10 people unless engaged in worship, weddings or funerals.

While the relaxation of public heath measures creates some risk, there are significant wellbeing benefits to reconnecting some of the activities we have all been missing. Officer advice on the balance of harms has convinced us that the reconnection we are announcing today is the best way forward for our community. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister