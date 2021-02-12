Guernsey increasing gap between AstraZeneca doses

The gap between first and second doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will increase from six to 10 weeks in Guernsey following new scientific advice announced at the latest government briefing.

Evidence shows that leaving a longer period between the doses provides more protection.

This change only applies to the AstraZeneca vaccine and will see some second dose appointments rearranged.

Anyone aged between 70 and 79 who is already booked in for a follow up vaccine will receive a letter explaining the decision and an updated appointment time which can be rescheduled if needed.

Islanders who already received both doses still have a high level of protection and should not worry about this change.

New scientific evidence has emerged in respect of how we can ensure that the vaccines administered are as effective as possible. Significantly, there is now clear evidence that by leaving a longer gap between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the second dose is more effective, providing more protection to the individual. Deputy Al Brouard, Guernsey's Health President

Deputy Brouard also stressed the importance of people attending vaccination appointments during lockdown, reiterating that the Covid Vaccination Centre at Beau Sejour is very safe.

Watch the latest coronavirus briefing (12 February):