Guernsey's government plan has 'sharp focus' on Covid recovery and Brexit

Cutting healthcare waiting lists, planning recovery from the pandemic and how to deal the the effects of Brexit have been named as main priorities in Guernsey's new government plan.

The States says it must focus resources "only on work that is necessary and can be most effectively delivered by government".

In the past we've had so much going on and people, certainly the public, [find] it's very difficult to understand what is happening. The whole idea of this plan is to bring the work of government together so people can understand what we're doing and why we're doing it. Deputy Heidi Soulsby, Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee Vice-President

The priorities are grouped in three broad areas:

Responding to the Covid-19 pandemic

Managing the effects of Brexit

Delivering recovery actions

Politicians will debate the details of stage one of its Government Work Plan on Wednesday 17 March, which will also include measures to deal with climate change and the inequalities among islanders’ living standards.

These priorities will be refined during the second stage of the plan when politicians will decide when measures will be introduced and which should take priority.

That debate will take place on 21 July 2021.

Deputy Soulsby says an Assembly-wide approach is the way forward.

It will facilitate rounded decisions that can deliver against the plan’s objectives while providing value for money. It is a huge task to bring all this work into one plan and it is important that in March the Assembly provides the executive decisions to help the committee carry on its work. Deputy Heidi Soulsby, Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee Vice-President

She added that the "sharp focus is a necessary response to the evolving context and unprecedented fiscal challenges that the States will face this term".

The Government Work Plan has been informed by the Revive and Thrive: Our Recovery Strategy for Guernsey Together and is intended to replace the Future Guernsey Plan/P&R Plan.