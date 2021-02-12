High-risk travellers to Jersey via the UK must quarantine under British law

Anyone travelling through the UK to Jersey from a high-risk country will be legally required to quarantine in Britain, the UK's Health and Social Care Department have confirmed.

The UK's mandatory 10-day isolation period comes into force on Monday 15 February for anyone arriving from 33 countries on the 'red list'.

People will be required to quarantine in government-approved accommodation such as hotels.

This also applies to travellers who have passed through any high-risk country within the last 10 days.

Passengers travelling to Jersey via the UK from places not on the high-risk list will be allowed through without having to self-isolate but must still abide by all national lockdown rules.

All travellers must still isolate on arrival in Jersey until a Day 10 negative test.

People arriving in the UK from Jersey do not need to quarantine because Jersey is part of the Common Travel Area.

The 33 countries currently on the UK's 'red list':Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Eswatini, French Guiana, Guyana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Africa, Suriname, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

For more advice on travelling to and through the UK, visit the UK Government website.