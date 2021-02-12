Jersey scrutiny Panel to examine impact of pandemic response on young people

Politicians will examine how Jersey's government's response to the coronavirus pandemic has impacted on children and young people.

The Children, Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel will look at how key decisions during the crisis have affected the wellbeing of younger islanders and where those effects have been mitigated.

The panel will look at:

key challenges faced by children and young people during the pandemic

The impacts of home working

Whether the emotional and physical wellbeing of children and young people has been 'at the heart' of government decision-making and the pledge to 'put children first'.

How the pandemic has affected existing inequalities including education, access to housing etc.

How the government addressed the needs of young people at different stages of the pandemic.

What needs to be done in future to support emotional and physical wellbeing

How the government has communicated with young people during the pandemic.

Deputy Louise Doublet, who is leading the review, says the panel will work with focus groups to see how the impacts have been felt by children of different ages.

The pandemic has had far reaching consequences for all members of society. It is vital that the voices of children and young people are listened to in order to help shape the response to any future pandemics. The Panel is incredibly interested to hear from children and their families about their experiences of the pandemic and how the Government's response has impacted them. Deputy Louise Doublet, Vice-Chair of the Children, Education and Home Affairs Panel

Parents are being encouraged to speak to their children about how they have been impacted and share their perspectives with the panel.