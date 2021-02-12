Parents and parents-to-be in Guernsey say hospital restrictions are unfair

Some parents and parents-to-be in Guernsey say the current rules that ban birth partners from attending hospital scans and caesarean sections are unfair.

Since the second lockdown began The Civil Contingencies Authority implemented the move to reduce the risk of infection at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

But some parents believe this is an infringement on women's rights.

It feels cruel. I know there are reasons but it seems to lack sympathy. Giving birth is a really big deal, especially with the first one and moving into motherhood. Just to have your partner there who has been a part of your journey seems like a fundamental right for women to have. Emma Despres, mother-of-two

Deputy Sasha Kazantseva-Miller has spoken to the Medical director at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital and hopes the rules may be relaxed soon.