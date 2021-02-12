Sark to begin lockdown exit from Monday

Sark will enter stage one of its lockdown exit from Monday (15 February).

It means the island's school will be able to reopen, due to the small numbers of pupils in it.

Businesses that provide food takeaways can also start operating again.

Non-public facing workplaces will be able to operate with up to 10 members of staff for outdoor sites, and up to five members of staff for indoor sites. However, the message is to continue working from home if you can.

In addition, two households will be able to bubble up, and outdoor gatherings of up to five people can take place as long as two metre physical distancing can be maintained.

Meanwhile in Guernsey, an announcement will not be made about stage one until at least next Wednesday.