Surge in demand: Guernsey Electricity records highest usage on record

Guernsey Electricity recorded its highest demand on record this week after freezing temperatures led to a surge in usage across the island.

The highest demand between 5pm and 6pm on Tuesday 9 February saw a peak of 92 megawatts (MW), equivalent to over 30,000 kettles all being switched on at once.

Electricity usage peaked between 5pm and 6pm at 92MW. Credit: Guernsey Electricity

This is 3MW or 1000 kettles higher than the previous record set in 2018 during the 'Beast from the East' storm.Over 90% of Guernsey's electricity comes from imported renewable sources - wind, solar and hydro.

The power station acts as a top-up and covers expected increases in demand during the cold weather.

Demand for electricity reached record levels this week and despite being in lockdown, our dedicated and hard-working team continue to ensure a secure and reliable supply to the Island. We use technology that can accurately predict the Island’s requirement for electricity based on forecasted weather data, so we were prepared. Jon Sexton, Head of Generation and Assets at Guernsey Electricity

Guernsey Electricity is continuing plans to run a second cable with Normandy which would provide 100MW of sustainable energy.