'Urgent' changes needed to protect renters hit by crisis in Jersey

A Jersey politician wants people who end up homeless, if there is a fire at the property they rent, to get better protection. Deputy Montfort Tadier wants new laws forcing landlords to provide alternative accommodation while the tenant still has to pay their rent.

Deputy Tadier says it is not "a theoretical problem" and changes are "urgently needed".

In December last year - just a week before Christmas - six families were made homeless due to a fire at a block of flats in St Aubin. Some of the tenants were offered alternative accommodation, but only for two or three weeks and some remain in temporary accommodation, having to foot the bill either through their own insurance or using their own money. Deputy Montfort Tadier, Reform Jersey

Jersey's Residential Tenancy Law states:

If a residential unit that is the subject of a residential tenancy agreement becomes uninhabitable through any event other than a malicious act of the tenant - the tenant is not required to pay any rent or other amount payable under the agreement in respect of any time during which the residential unit is uninhabitable.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

During Tuesday's States meeting Deputy Montfort Tadier asked the island's new Housing and Communities Minister, Deputy Russell Labey, whether there were "sufficient safeguards in place for tenants who find themselves homeless due to a fire or another event not of their making.

Deputy Tadier says there should be a duty of care by the landlord for as long as the tenancy agreement is in place.

He says he has spoken to a resident who says she is "disgusted" about the situation.

It's not right to just wash their hand of the situation and just discard you, like you don't matter anymore. I'm really disgusted at not knowing where I might end up and I will have to pay out. It's as if they don't care. If I broke my lease under normal circumstances, I would have to pay them quite a lot of money. Former St. Aubin's resident

Deputy Tadier says another resident expressed similar views saying she felt that they had been "left to fend for themselves" and "that the agents who acted on behalf of the landlord showed no compassion".

We were not asked how we felt and no apology was given, even though we were innocent victims of fire. On the night of fire no fire alarms went off and it was the emergency services that got us out of our rooms. Our lives were at great risk. I was asleep until I heard ceiling falling in next door. Former St. Aubin's resident

Deputy Tadier says he has spoken to other politicians and policy officers about "closing the loophole" and ensuring sufficient protections are in place.