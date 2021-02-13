24 days of quarantine for arrivals into Guernsey from UK 'red list' countries

People travelling to Guernsey via the UK who have visited or passed through a country named on the UK's 'red list' will have to quarantine for 24 days in total.

Travellers who have passed through or visited 'red list' countries - such as Brazil, South Africa and Portugal - in the ten days before travel must complete a ten-day isolation period in the UK from Monday 15 February, in a managed hotel at their own expense.

On arrival into the Bailiwick, they will then have to complete the mandatory 14-day self-isolation period which includes tests on arrival and on day 13.

Those who have not visited or passed through a country which is not on the UK's 'red list' will not have to quarantine in the UK and will only be subject to Guernsey's self-isolation requirements.

Passengers who are travelling to Guernsey who arrive from a non-'red list' country, but cannot travel to the Bailiwick on the same day as they arrive in England, will need to travel directly to their place of isolation. They must follow all public health guidelines until they can continue with onward travel.

Travel from the Bailiwick to the UK is unaffected, with travellers not having to quarantine on arrival or provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test unless this is required by the carrier.