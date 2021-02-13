Face coverings mandatory in indoor public spaces in Guernsey

The wearing of face masks is now mandatory in indoor public places in Guernsey.

As of this morning (Saturday 13 February), face coverings must be worn in settings including shops, supermarkets, pharmacies and banks as well as on public transport and in taxis.

The measure was approved by the Civil Contingencies Authority earlier this week, but comes into effect today.

The rules will be enforceable by law, with police given the power to issue on-the-spot fines of up to £100 to those who do not comply.

The government is also advising people to wear face coverings in outdoor spaces, though this is guidance and is not enforceable.

All face masks should cover the face and mouth and should be replaced as regularly as every four hours, where possible.

While people should not wear face coverings during vigorous exercise, they should maintain social distancing from others during their workout.

It is also not compulsory to wear a mask in your own car.

Some islanders will be exempt from wearing a face mask, including:

Children under the age of 12, though it is recommended that they do wear a mask if they are able to.

Those who have a physical or mental impairment or disability, where wearing a mask is likely to cause them distress.

Those who qualify for an exemption to wearing a mask are able to collect a lanyard from Beau Sejour. A printable exemption card is also available on the States of Guernsey website.

Public health guidance says that face masks should be worn in school where appropriate by secondary school-age pupils and members of staff.